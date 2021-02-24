Revlon (NYSE:REV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.25

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $12.06. Revlon shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 304,448 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $633.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director E Scott Beattie sold 23,210 shares of Revlon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $286,643.50. 87.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Revlon by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

