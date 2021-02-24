Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Trading Up 19.8%

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) was up 19.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 5,660,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average daily volume of 284,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,256,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000.

There is no company description available for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp.

