Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.38. 626,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 648,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,970.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

