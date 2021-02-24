Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 7.2% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $47.38. 626,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 648,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.