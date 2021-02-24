Revolve Group (RVLV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV):

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $27.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $24.00 to $42.00.

2/17/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Revolve Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

12/30/2020 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RVLV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,310. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,249.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,603 shares of company stock worth $21,301,128 over the last ninety days. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

