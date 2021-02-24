REVV Hits Market Cap of $35.46 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. REVV has a market cap of $35.46 million and $2.95 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,009,392 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.