RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW) Trading Up 3.7%

RewardStream Solutions Inc (CVE:REW)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About RewardStream Solutions (CVE:REW)

RewardStream Solutions Inc specializes in the execution of referral marketing programs that enables brands to acquire, engage, and retain their customers and sales channels in Canada. It provides software as a service marketing technology that powers loyalty marketing programs, referral programs, and source code licensing programs.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for RewardStream Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RewardStream Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.