REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.99

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.99 and last traded at $97.67, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $591.77 million, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The energy company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mervyn L. Alphonso sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $47,666.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,612.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,722 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $260,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,816.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in REX American Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in REX American Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 219,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.