Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.36 ($121.60).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHM shares. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

RHM stock opened at €83.34 ($98.05) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -199.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is €87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.81. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($114.71).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

