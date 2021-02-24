Richard Dallas White Sells 4,966 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $396,286.80.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00.

DIOD stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 373,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,627. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.