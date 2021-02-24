Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 4,931,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,194,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $738.45 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

