Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,953. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.