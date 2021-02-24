Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

RMV traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 615.20 ($8.04). 1,035,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.95. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 621.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 633.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.

About Rightmove plc (RMV.L)

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

