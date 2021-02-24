Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove plc (RMV.L) (LON:RMV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.
RMV traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 615.20 ($8.04). 1,035,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,130. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.95. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 621.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 633.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.
