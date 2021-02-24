Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $75,100.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,879.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RMNI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 165,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,421. The stock has a market cap of $601.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.
About Rimini Street
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.