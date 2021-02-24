Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $75,100.00 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,879.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RMNI traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 165,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,421. The stock has a market cap of $601.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMNI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Rimini Street by 98.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 969,423 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Rimini Street by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 329,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

