Rimini Street (RMNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RMNI opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $573.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $41,597.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

