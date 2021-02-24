Ring Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ring Energy in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

REI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 131,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,181,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.