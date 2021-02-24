RING X PLATFORM Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.30 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 214,864,009 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

