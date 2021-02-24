Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and $3.74 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00502693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00481407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072953 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 238,577,326 coins and its circulating supply is 224,543,336 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars.

