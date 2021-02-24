Rio Tinto Group (RIO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):

2/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 6,940 ($90.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,355 ($83.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,958.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,163.37. The company has a market cap of £79.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 288.63 ($3.77) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

