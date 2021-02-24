Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 3.9%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 56,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 141,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.59.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

