Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $48.80

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $55.43. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 147,472 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $7.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

