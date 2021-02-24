RLX Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 3rd (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology’s (NYSE:RLX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 3rd. RLX Technology had issued 116,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,398,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RLX opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

