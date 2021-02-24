RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) shares traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $12.58. 6,181,306 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,275% from the average session volume of 449,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMGBU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

