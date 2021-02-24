Robert P. Locascio Sells 12,663 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08.

LPSN stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. 1,188,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,425. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

