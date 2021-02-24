Rocket Pool Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $9.59 or 0.00019314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $98.63 million and $3.70 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.64 or 0.00774294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060736 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.67 or 0.04744016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

