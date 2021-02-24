Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) Shares Up 4.5%

Rockwealth Resources Corp (CVE:RWR) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 24,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 42,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rockwealth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for copper and gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Taysan copper-gold porphyry property that consists of two exploration permits and three exploration permit applications covering a total area of 11,309 hectares located in Batangas Province, the Philippines.

