Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Shares Up 5.7%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $5.59. 113,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 131,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

