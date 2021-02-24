Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 89,982 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

