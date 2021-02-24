Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.80

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $5.80. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 89,982 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
