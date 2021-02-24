(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. (ROG.V) shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Andrew Criddle sold 300,000 shares of (ROG.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$528,990.00. Also, Director John Andrew Dorward sold 700,000 shares of (ROG.V) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,235,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,451,125 shares in the company, valued at C$2,560,655.18. Insiders have sold 1,010,992 shares of company stock worth $1,780,328 over the last quarter.

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

