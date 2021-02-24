Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.43% of Rogers worth $505,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,581.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,095 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $184.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.44 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $195.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

