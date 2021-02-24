Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 320 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 320 target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 343.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

