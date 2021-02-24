Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.07. 20,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 10,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

