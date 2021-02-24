Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Shares Up 5.4%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.31. 5,616,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 6,228,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.