Roni Mamluk Sells 33,126 Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

Roni Mamluk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $292,573.98.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.25. 35,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,902. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYLA. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.