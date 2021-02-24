ROOBEE Price Tops $0.0050 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.73 or 0.00565668 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

