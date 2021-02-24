Rope Price Down 40.8% Over Last Week ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Rope has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $22,985.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can now be purchased for $46.83 or 0.00093539 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.66 or 0.00490694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00065882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00080232 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00468224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072415 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.