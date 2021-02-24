Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 1,586 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

