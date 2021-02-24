Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Increased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,647. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $123.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

