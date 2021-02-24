Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.88

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 30756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.26.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 351,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

