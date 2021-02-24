Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.88

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $123.68, with a volume of 30756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.26.
ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.
Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.
