Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

