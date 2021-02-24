Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448,382 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

