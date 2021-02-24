Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 14,662 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.29% of MYR Group worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $285,613.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,801,794.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $342,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,133 shares of company stock worth $1,221,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

