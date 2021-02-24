Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 15,442 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Bancorp worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

