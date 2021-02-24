Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,516 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,264,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,812,000 after purchasing an additional 540,183 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,557,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,967,000 after purchasing an additional 59,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $39.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.