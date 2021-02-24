Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $312.38

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.38 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 356.60 ($4.66). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.80 ($4.57), with a volume of 1,981,974 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 272.86 ($3.56).

The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

