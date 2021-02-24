Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROXG) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 181,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 601,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Roxgold alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$533.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.64.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.