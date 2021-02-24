Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €100.00 Price Target

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.88 ($109.26).

EPA DG traded up €2.08 ($2.45) on Wednesday, hitting €87.62 ($103.08). 1,266,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.13 and a 200 day moving average of €80.31. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

