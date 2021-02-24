Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.18.

Shares of BMO stock traded up C$3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$108.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,878. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$108.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$98.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.96.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

