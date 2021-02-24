Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.75. Royal Mail shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

