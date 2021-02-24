Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00535866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00086220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.00510666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074393 BTC.

Royale Finance Token Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

