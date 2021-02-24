Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 371.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPRX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

